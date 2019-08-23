Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Lacy Einsiedler. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Elizabeth Ann Lacy Einsiedler passed away Aug. 17, 2019, in Scarborough, Maine. The daughter of Ann and William Lacy, Betty was born March 8, 1924, in Queens, N.Y. She grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she graduated from Bay Ridge High School and the Packer Collegiate Institute. After college, she worked at KW Battery Company where she met her future husband, Charles Einsiedler.



Charlie's career took them to New Jersey and Rhode Island, where they raised their family. A true partner, Betty helped Charlie launch his engineering company in Rhode Island, and went on to serve as his office manager for more than twenty years.



Betty volunteered for many causes and programs, especially those involving her children. She was particularly active in the R.I. Tennis Organization, managing the state junior tournaments and devising systems to streamline registration. With Charlie, she was a fixture at her children's, and later her grandchildren's, programs and athletic events throughout the country, always supporting their endeavors. Betty loved to entertain, and her home was a hub for family and friends to gather. In her retirement, she took up knitting, played bridge regularly, worked on her golf game, organized treasured photographs, and researched the family genealogy. In 2010, Betty and Charlie moved to Scarborough, Maine, to be closer to family.



Betty was predeceased by her infant daughter, Angela; her parents; her sister, Mary Toomey; her brother, William Lacy; and her beloved husband of 70 years, Charles Einsiedler. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Ann and Richard Crumb, Middlebury, Vt.; Charles and Linda Einsiedler, Falmouth; John and Stephanie Einsiedler, Kennebunk; grandchildren and spouses: Stephanie and Jeffrey Rea, Richard and Kerstyn Crumb, Alexander Crumb; Christen and Derek Shepherd, Charles and Sonja Einsiedler, James Einsiedler and Thuy Dinh; Diane Elizabeth Einsiedler and Eric Harvey, and Luke Einsiedler; great-grandchildren Sam, Katherine, and Henry Rea; Taylor, Noah, and namesake Elizabeth Shepherd; Charles and Harper Einsiedler; and several nieces and nephews including her goddaughter, Janet Penot.



The family is grateful for all the extraordinary support and care Betty received at Piper Shores and Holbrook Health Center.



Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the



Piper Shores



Christmas Fund



15 Piper Road



Scarborough, ME 04074



or the in Betty's name.







SCARBOROUGH - Elizabeth Ann Lacy Einsiedler passed away Aug. 17, 2019, in Scarborough, Maine. The daughter of Ann and William Lacy, Betty was born March 8, 1924, in Queens, N.Y. She grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she graduated from Bay Ridge High School and the Packer Collegiate Institute. After college, she worked at KW Battery Company where she met her future husband, Charles Einsiedler.Charlie's career took them to New Jersey and Rhode Island, where they raised their family. A true partner, Betty helped Charlie launch his engineering company in Rhode Island, and went on to serve as his office manager for more than twenty years.Betty volunteered for many causes and programs, especially those involving her children. She was particularly active in the R.I. Tennis Organization, managing the state junior tournaments and devising systems to streamline registration. With Charlie, she was a fixture at her children's, and later her grandchildren's, programs and athletic events throughout the country, always supporting their endeavors. Betty loved to entertain, and her home was a hub for family and friends to gather. In her retirement, she took up knitting, played bridge regularly, worked on her golf game, organized treasured photographs, and researched the family genealogy. In 2010, Betty and Charlie moved to Scarborough, Maine, to be closer to family.Betty was predeceased by her infant daughter, Angela; her parents; her sister, Mary Toomey; her brother, William Lacy; and her beloved husband of 70 years, Charles Einsiedler. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Ann and Richard Crumb, Middlebury, Vt.; Charles and Linda Einsiedler, Falmouth; John and Stephanie Einsiedler, Kennebunk; grandchildren and spouses: Stephanie and Jeffrey Rea, Richard and Kerstyn Crumb, Alexander Crumb; Christen and Derek Shepherd, Charles and Sonja Einsiedler, James Einsiedler and Thuy Dinh; Diane Elizabeth Einsiedler and Eric Harvey, and Luke Einsiedler; great-grandchildren Sam, Katherine, and Henry Rea; Taylor, Noah, and namesake Elizabeth Shepherd; Charles and Harper Einsiedler; and several nieces and nephews including her goddaughter, Janet Penot.The family is grateful for all the extraordinary support and care Betty received at Piper Shores and Holbrook Health Center.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to thePiper ShoresChristmas Fund15 Piper RoadScarborough, ME 04074or the in Betty's name. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations