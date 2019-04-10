Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. Horn. View Sign





Born in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, on Aug. 31, 1924, she was a loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Moran) Olsen.



Betty grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and was a graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School. She furthered her studies, graduating with an associate degree in early childhood education from Middlesex Community College. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past year and previously resided in Plymouth, Hyannis and Reading.



Mrs. Horn was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family and was the former owner and operator of the Sandra Lane Nursery School in Reading for 20 years.



Betty's family was truly the focal point and center of her life. She had a special love for children and the great outdoors. She enjoyed times spent at the ocean and especially spending time with her grandchildren.



She was the devoted mother of Lawrence O. Horn and his wife, Fran Deslauriers of Sweden, Maine, Brian D. Horn and his wife, Christine of Mansfield, Mass., the late Stephen R. Horn, who is survived by his wife, Martha, of Plymouth, Mass., and the late Jeffrey W. Horn. She was the cherished grandmother of Alycia Reppel, Krisandra Horn, Daniel Horn, Timothy Horn, Rachel Horn and Alex Horn; and great-grandmother of Cedar, Lucian, Danny and Annelise. She was the dear sister of Gloria Watson of Portland, Maine, and the late Kathleen LaCombe.



Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, April 13, from 3-6 p.m., at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will be private.



262 Danny Thomas Place



Memphis, TN 38105







