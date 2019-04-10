|
MANSFIELD, Mass. - Elizabeth A. (Olsen) Horn, 94, of Mansfield, formerly of Plymouth, Hyannis and Reading, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Emanuel L. Horn, to whom she was wed for 65 years at the time of his death in 2012.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. Horn.
Born in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, on Aug. 31, 1924, she was a loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Moran) Olsen.
Betty grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and was a graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School. She furthered her studies, graduating with an associate degree in early childhood education from Middlesex Community College. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past year and previously resided in Plymouth, Hyannis and Reading.
Mrs. Horn was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family and was the former owner and operator of the Sandra Lane Nursery School in Reading for 20 years.
Betty's family was truly the focal point and center of her life. She had a special love for children and the great outdoors. She enjoyed times spent at the ocean and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She was the devoted mother of Lawrence O. Horn and his wife, Fran Deslauriers of Sweden, Maine, Brian D. Horn and his wife, Christine of Mansfield, Mass., the late Stephen R. Horn, who is survived by his wife, Martha, of Plymouth, Mass., and the late Jeffrey W. Horn. She was the cherished grandmother of Alycia Reppel, Krisandra Horn, Daniel Horn, Timothy Horn, Rachel Horn and Alex Horn; and great-grandmother of Cedar, Lucian, Danny and Annelise. She was the dear sister of Gloria Watson of Portland, Maine, and the late Kathleen LaCombe.
Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, April 13, from 3-6 p.m., at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will be private.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to:
262 Danny Thomas Place
Memphis, TN 38105
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|