SANFORD - Eliet P. St. Pierre, 89, of Sanford, and formerly of Salem, passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019, in Sanford. She was born in Sanford on August 8, 1929, a daughter of the late Arthur and Marie (Rivard) St. Pierre.
A graduate of Salem High School she also graduated from Emmanuel College. She taught in the Salem and Peabody School Systems as well as Cardinal Cushing Central High. She was a member of the Emmanuel College Alumni Association and the Essex County Teachers Associaiton.
She was also a communicant of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Salem.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday April 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter, Sanford, Maine.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019