WESTBROOK - Elena Marie Logan, 73, of Longfellow Drive passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a long illness. Elena was born in Portland on March 7, 1946, to Edward and Irene (St. Pierre) Croy.



Elena was a graduate of Westbrook High School in the class of 1964. She worked for Warren Furniture, Zayre's, Chadwick-BaRoss, and a temp agency. Elena loved to ride motorcycles later in life. She enjoyed going to Sea Dogs games, hockey and dancing as well as trips to Old Orchard Beach and the Clam Bake!



She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Garry Amos Logan; her children, Shayne Croy of Maine, and Jamie Logan and his girlfriend Nikki Anderson of Biddeford; her loving grandchildren, Justin and Ethan Logan of Westbrook, Danielle Logan of Lebanon, and Noah Logan and his wife Alexis of Saco; her brother, Carl Croy of Oakfield, two sisters, Sheira Cavanagh of Naples, Florida and Elise York and her husband Gary of Gorham.



She lost a brother early in life, Eddie Croy.



No wake or funeral per Elena's wishes. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her doctor of more than 50 years, Dr. Ira Stockwell and his staff, as well as Springbrook Center, Maine Medical Center, Seaside Healthcare, and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for all the people who took care of my loving wife!



Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine 04092.







