BIDDEFORD - Elece Leonard, 68, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 after a brief illness.
She was the daughter of Willie and Mary Bolden.
She was survived by her son, William S. Leonard; granddaughter, Breanna Leonard Blocker; great-granddaughter, Peydon Shane; and her daughter, Elissa V. Leonard and life partner of 31 years, Carol White
The family is planning for a celebration of Elece's life this summer. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco, is entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 15, 2019