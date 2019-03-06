WESTBROOK - Eleanor York, 80, died peacefully after a long Illness, surrounded by family. She was raised in Philadelphia, daughter of Shirley Putnam and Edgar F. Rulon-Miller. She attended school in Villanova, Pa. and North Andover, Mass. She married John W. York on July 11, 1959. They relocated from Philadelphia to Prouts Neck, in the spring of 1981.Boat is survived by her daughter Eleanor Tricarico and her husband, Al, of Willow Grove, Pa., son John Jr. of South Portland; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; two nieces and brother-in-law.She was predeceased by husband John in 2007; and half sister, Shirley, in 2018.A memorial service will be held at a future date.The family wishes to thank the staff of Stroudwater Lodge for their excellent care and love for Mom! Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough
671 U.S. Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
207-883-5599
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019