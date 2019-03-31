GORHAM - Eleanor Patricia Green, 87, passed away in Scarborough on March 29, 2019. The daughter of George and Roslyn (Dimick) Post, she was born in Portland on Nov. 8, 1931. Her family was very important to her and spending time with them is what she enjoyed most. She delighted in visiting her daughter, Kelly and husband, Dallas in the places where Dallas was stationed during his military career. After his retirement she enjoyed visiting them at their home in Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Fred, building dollhouses. She was an avid knitter and knitted clothes for dolls for the Toys for Tots Program. She also knitted with the Gorham Rec Group. She participated in many of the trips hosted by the Gorham Rec Department and treasured the friendships she made in the group. She always looked forward every week to the Wednesday lunch hosted by St. Anne's Church in Gorham.
|
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Green, of 63 years; her sister, Nancy Dow; and her grandson, David F. Russo.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Russo, and her husband, Peter of Gorham, Debra Webb of Gorham, and Kelly Foss and her husband, Dallas of Riverview Fa. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stacey (Peter) Jensen, Timothy Russo, Stephen (Alicia) and Benjamin Webb, Katie (Joshua) Terranova, and Chris Foss; and her great-grandchildren, David A. and Adriana Russo, Dakota, Austin, and Hannah Webb, Charlie and Benjamin Terranova, and Lexi and Noah Jensen.
Services will take place at a later date. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Gorham. Arrangements are under the care of the Gorham chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eleanor's name to the
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House,
11 Hunnewell Rd.
Scarborough ME 04074.
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Gorham Chapel
76 State Street
Gorham, ME 04038
(207) 839-4270
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019