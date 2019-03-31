Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Patricia Green. View Sign

GORHAM - Eleanor Patricia Green, 87, passed away in Scarborough on March 29, 2019. The daughter of George and Roslyn (Dimick) Post, she was born in Portland on Nov. 8, 1931. Her family was very important to her and spending time with them is what she enjoyed most. She delighted in visiting her daughter, Kelly and husband, Dallas in the places where Dallas was stationed during his military career. After his retirement she enjoyed visiting them at their home in Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Fred, building dollhouses. She was an avid knitter and knitted clothes for dolls for the Toys for Tots Program. She also knitted with the Gorham Rec Group. She participated in many of the trips hosted by the Gorham Rec Department and treasured the friendships she made in the group. She always looked forward every week to the Wednesday lunch hosted by St. Anne's Church in Gorham.



Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Green, of 63 years; her sister, Nancy Dow; and her grandson, David F. Russo.



She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Russo, and her husband, Peter of Gorham, Debra Webb of Gorham, and Kelly Foss and her husband, Dallas of Riverview Fa. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stacey (Peter) Jensen, Timothy Russo, Stephen (Alicia) and Benjamin Webb, Katie (Joshua) Terranova, and Chris Foss; and her great-grandchildren, David A. and Adriana Russo, Dakota, Austin, and Hannah Webb, Charlie and Benjamin Terranova, and Lexi and Noah Jensen.



Services will take place at a later date. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Gorham. Arrangements are under the care of the Gorham chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee.



Please visit



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eleanor's name to the



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House,



11 Hunnewell Rd.



Scarborough ME 04074.







GORHAM - Eleanor Patricia Green, 87, passed away in Scarborough on March 29, 2019. The daughter of George and Roslyn (Dimick) Post, she was born in Portland on Nov. 8, 1931. Her family was very important to her and spending time with them is what she enjoyed most. She delighted in visiting her daughter, Kelly and husband, Dallas in the places where Dallas was stationed during his military career. After his retirement she enjoyed visiting them at their home in Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Fred, building dollhouses. She was an avid knitter and knitted clothes for dolls for the Toys for Tots Program. She also knitted with the Gorham Rec Group. She participated in many of the trips hosted by the Gorham Rec Department and treasured the friendships she made in the group. She always looked forward every week to the Wednesday lunch hosted by St. Anne's Church in Gorham.Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Green, of 63 years; her sister, Nancy Dow; and her grandson, David F. Russo.She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Russo, and her husband, Peter of Gorham, Debra Webb of Gorham, and Kelly Foss and her husband, Dallas of Riverview Fa. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stacey (Peter) Jensen, Timothy Russo, Stephen (Alicia) and Benjamin Webb, Katie (Joshua) Terranova, and Chris Foss; and her great-grandchildren, David A. and Adriana Russo, Dakota, Austin, and Hannah Webb, Charlie and Benjamin Terranova, and Lexi and Noah Jensen.Services will take place at a later date. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Gorham. Arrangements are under the care of the Gorham chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee.Please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com to view Eleanor's tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eleanor's name to theGosnell MemorialHospice House,11 Hunnewell Rd.Scarborough ME 04074. Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Gorham Chapel

76 State Street

Gorham , ME 04038

(207) 839-4270 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com