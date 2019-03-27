Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor (Emery) Murray. View Sign

CAPE ELIZABETH - Eleanor (Emery) Murray, 89, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Houlton, Maine, from complications due to Alzheimer's. She had been a resident of Madigan Estates Nursing Home in Houlton since 2016. Eleanor was born Jan. 25, 1930, in Portland, Maine, to Raymond and Marion (Bridgham) Emery of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and grew up on Ram Island Farm where her father was the landscape gardener and her maternal grandfather was a dairyman. Eleanor attended Cape Elizabeth schools, graduating in 1948. In 1951, she married Bryce Murray, a World War II veteran and the son of lifelong Cape Elizabeth residents Alonzo and Emma (Peabbles) Murray, and they raised their four children in their hometown. Eleanor dedicated her life to her family, and was the "other mother" to the many nieces, nephews, and friends of her children; and in her later years provided a comfortable home to her Chinook dogs, Denali, Triska, Tansis, Bates, and Wolfie. She loved horses and dogs, was an avid bird watcher and gardener, and even tended the family's string of lobster traps in the 1960s and 1970s; as well, she was an active member of Cape Elizabeth's Tall Oaks Garden Club, Historic Preservation Society, and Ladies' Union. Eleanor remained a resident of Cape Elizabeth for 74 years before moving to New Sharon, Maine in 2004, and Houlton in 2013. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bryce; brothers, William, Walter, and Wellington Emery; and sisters, Doris McMahon, Margaret Ward, Helen Brookings, Elizabeth Emery, Sarah Nord and Mary Viles; and survived by son, Jack Murray of Cloverdale, New Brunswick; daughters, Marilyn (Kristian) Kristiansen of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Jill Tosto of Portland, Maine, and Susan (J. Jeffrey) Bragg of Rossburn, Manitoba; granddaughter, Marion (Brad) Dausses of Austin, Texas; and great-grandsons, Connor and Matthew. There will be a graveside service at Seaside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth in the spring. Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home, 11 Park St., Houlton, Maine, 04730. Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at:







