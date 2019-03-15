PORTLAND - Eleanor Ann Roberts, 92, died peacefully with her family by her side on March 9, 2019.
She was born in Portland, Maine. She attended Portland schools, she later met Ralph Roberts, whom she married and had nine children with.
She was the daughter of Marion Pendergast Sweeney and Walter F. Sweeney. Her hobbies were trying to keep up with all her children and grandchildren, whom she loved so much.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph W. Roberts; and her daughter, Jean Grimaldi; and four of her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Sweeney of Portland ; and eight of her children: Ralph W. Roberts the third, John Roberts of Harrington, Maine, Sharon Pizzo and Joseph Pizzo of Falmouth, Nancy St. Peter of Westbrook, Edward Roberts of Portland, James Roberts and wife, Vicki Roberts, of Naples, Donna Brown and husband, Thomas Brown, of Casco, David Roberts of Portland. She is also survived by 34 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed.
There will be a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 19, 2017.
Also following at 1:30 p.m., a celebration of life at St. Anne's Church, 40 Windham Center Road, Windham, Maine
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 15, 2019