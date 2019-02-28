WEST BALDWIN - Elaine M. Anderson, 78, of West Baldwin, died on Feb. 26, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in North Conway, N.H., on Nov. 14, 1940, the daughter of Hazen and Bernice (Harrington) Wiley. She was educated in Baldwin schools and a 1959 graduate of Potter Academy in Sebago. She married Jerry Anderson on Oct. 3, 1959.Elaine worked as a secretary for Travelers Insurance while living in Connecticut for a few years, and later worked several years for the Town of Baldwin as a secretary in the Selectman / Treasurer's office. She worked over 25 years as Deputy Clerk at the Oxford County Registry of Deeds in Fryeburg, retiring in 2005.Elaine enjoyed being outdoors and soaking up the sun, as well as visiting many lighthouses. She also liked going to her children and grandchildren's sporting events. One of her favorite hobbies was "shopping" with her two sisters and her cousin, Pam Howell.Church was a very important part of Elaine's life. From early days at the First Baptist Church in East Parsonsfield which later moved to become the Hilltop Baptist Church in South Cornish. The church is now located on School Street in Cornish. She was a Deaconess for many years and also sang in the church choir. She will be sadly missed by her family as well as her large church family.Surviving are her husband, Jerry Anderson of West Baldwin; two sons, Brian Anderson and wife, Mary, of South Hiram, and Brent Anderson and wife, Robyn, of Baldwin and Cornish; two sisters, Janet Johnston and husband, Marty, of Connecticut, and Joan Martin and husband, Chet, of Sebago. Her loving grandchildren, Cortney, Nicholas, Brooke, Karie, Meghan, Jacob, Kody, Jeb and Luke. Also her loving extended family and many friends.A funeral service will be on Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m., at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 17 School St., Cornish, Maine.Her burial will be in Cornish in the spring. Arrangements are with Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.mainefuneral.com.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the church at that address.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine M. Anderson.
Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home & Cremation Service
71 Maple St
Cornish, ME 04020
(207) 625-3221
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019