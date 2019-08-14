PEAKS ISLAND - Elaine L. Quigg, 102, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at South Portland Nursing Home.
Born in Cranford, N.J. on Sept. 29, 1916, Elaine was the daughter of Michael and Theresa (Maselli) Caruso. She graduated from Cranford High School in 1934. Elaine was always a hard worker. During the war, Elaine worked as a bookkeeper at a department store and later in retail sales. In 1972 she married Tom Quigg and in 1986 she and Tom moved to Peaks Island where she spent the next 31 years enjoying Island life.
Throughout the years, Elaine enjoyed knitting, sewing, baking and yardwork. However, her primary source of enjoyment came from spending time with her family, friends and the community of Peaks Island. Elaine was someone who could be counted on to be there for others. Whether it was knitting baby hats for newborns at Mercy, making baked goods for people to enjoy, or lending a caring ear to those who needed to talk. She was known as a caring, kind and loving person who never said a bad thing about anyone.
Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Tom; her sisters, Mabel Hardy, Angela Caruso, Phyllis Sonkin, Lucy Astarita, Gloria Grishkevich, brothers, Frank Caruso and Dan Caruso.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Ezzard and husband, Edward of Topsham, son, James Kossuth of Saco; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours celebrating Elaine's life will be held on Friday, August 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will follow at Forest City Cemetery, Lincoln Street, South Portland. To view Elaine's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
