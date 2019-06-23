Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Martha's Kennebunk , MA View Map Obituary

KENNEBUNK - Elaine Isabella (Keppe) Butler, 84, passed away June 19, 2019. She and her twin sister, Elinore, were born May 29, 1935 to Eleanor (Martin) and Frederick Keppe.



Elaine graduated from Medford High School in 1953 and from Melrose School of Nursing in 1956. She married the love of her life, Alfred L. Butler Jr. in 1958 and they were together for 54 years.



Most of those years were spent in Reading, Mass., raising six children of her own. She was also a second Mom to countless neighborhood kids and friends of her children, not to mention the endless stream of stray and injured animals that were brought home. She had a lot of love to go around. She was a Girl Scout leader, a Cub Scout leader, and a school field trip chaperone.



Elaine and Al had a tight-knit group of friends and neighbors and their children that spent holidays and special occasions together, in addition to gatherings with extended family members. Many wonderful family days were spent enjoying Good Harbor Beach.



After the family was grown, Elaine returned to work in the nursing field. She and Al began traveling to various destinations around the world and closer to home. White water rafting and a trip working on a schooner were a few of their favorites. She was very adventurous and enjoyed meeting new people and learning about different cultures.



They became grandparents and enjoyed spending time with their six grandchildren. They spent time at their tiny, rustic cabin in Addison as often as they could. It was their special place. She and Al retired to Kennebunk 15 years ago and set upon making a whole new group of friends and neighbors. Elaine volunteered at the hospital and loved going to the many nearby beaches. She was in a Scrabble group and played a friendly regular poker game. She will be greatly missed by many.



Elaine was predeceased by two sons, Brian William and Alfred Leo III; and her brother, Frederick Keppe.



She is survived by Lenane, Mike, Paul, Liz, Evan, Denise, Chris, Eamon, Ryan, Kim, Brian, Adam, Elinore Butler; and her sweet kitty, Lucy, who is now settling in her new home.



A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Martha's in Kennebunk on Tuesday June 25, at 11 a.m.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Elaine's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.







