GORHAM - Elaine was born Sept. 23, 1933 in Gorham and passed away June 27, 2019 in Falmouth. True to her Irish heritage, Elaine fought to the very end, finally succumbing to Parkinson's disease.Elaine is survived by her sons Mark and Stuart Illian (Michelle); and grandchildren Derek and Courtney Illian. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Morse; and siblings Bobby, Sonny and Judy.Elaine led a vibrant and fruitful life; one that took her from Maine to Indiana, Canada and, finally, Wisconsin where she and her first husband, John, were responsible for opening and managing a number of Arthur Murray dance studios. Elaine's path eventually led her back to Maine, and in July of 1989, she married "the love of her life" Edward J. Feeney, former police chief of the Portland Police Department.Those who had the pleasure of knowing Elaine will always remember her vivacious personality, fiery spirit, infectious laugh, maddening card playing skills and ability to perform a "rooster crow" that many said could wake the dead! Godspeed Elaine. We will miss you dearly.







