PORTLAND - Elaine A.P. Wallace Connolly, 57, of Portland, Maine, died on May 1, 2019 from complications of epilepsy. She is survived by her daughters, Clancy and Katherine, and sons, Thomas and William. Elaine was born in New York, NY on May 22, 1961. She attended the Calhoun School; Cambridge School of Weston; and New York University/Tisch School of the Arts, where she received her B.A. She grew up in Manhattan and was passionate about engaging in all of the artistic and cultural opportunities the city had to afford. Elaine was always politically active, and in her free time she devoted herself to the women's movement, civil rights and peace activism. Elaine was very involved in the downtown theater scene and dedicated herself to putting on theater projects on a shoestring. After graduating from NYU, Elaine pursued a career as a stage manager in Minneapolis, Minn.,and Buffalo, N.Y. After pursuing theater for many years, Elaine moved to Brunswick, Maine, where she worked in sales at WCME radio station. Not finding her calling in sales, Elaine decided to follow a long dormant passion and attended the University of Southern Maine where she studied nursing. Elaine resided in Scarborough, Maine with her family and worked as a nurse at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Goodall Hospital in Sanford, and Hospice of Southern Maine in Scarborough. In later years, she lived in Portland, Maine where she enjoyed a close affiliation with St. Luke's Cathedral. Elaine loved her family, her faith, the arts, and was always a protector of those less fortunate than herself. Elaine will be remembered by her family and friends; a service will be held at St. Luke's Cathedral, Portland, Maine, at 10 a.m., Aug. 17, 2019.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019