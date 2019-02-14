Obituary Guest Book View Sign

STANDISH - Eileen LeRiche Garroway died suddenly on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the age of 69.A resident of Standish and Stonington, she will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Wallace Garroway, daughter Kate Garroway and son-in-law David Roth, of New York, and a large and loving family.Eileen, the eldest of the late Alfred N. LeRiche Jr. and Blanche (Violette) LeRiche's 13 children, grew up in Lewiston and delighted in staying close with a far-flung constellation of loved ones, including sisters, Gail McCourt, Nancy Stern, Carol LeRiche, Karen LeRiche, Debra LeRiche, Catherine Boutin, and Cynthia LeRiche, brothers, Steven LeRiche, Michael LeRiche, Jeffrey LeRiche, and James LeRiche; in-laws, including her "other sister," sister-in-law, Susan Dolley; nieces, nephews, and others.Eileen started working at Portland School of Ballet in the registrar's office when Kate was a student at the school, and remained a part of the team there, on and off, over three decades. She also worked in nutrition at Maine Medical Center and very much enjoyed interacting with patients. The people in Eileen's life gave her immense joy, and cultivating and maintaining her relationships with them was the great work of her life. After retiring in 2014, Eileen enjoyed having more time to do what she loved most: spend time with family, garden, take walks, and read and share books. She cared about everything, and everyone. Many people loved her and she loved them all back.Family and friends will be welcome at the family residence in Standish, from 12-3 p.m., on Friday, February 15, and a memorial will be held in Stonington over the summer, when she most loved being there.Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee. To express condolences, or participate in Eileen's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers,the family suggestsdonations to theIsland Food Pantryof Deer IsleP.O. Box 12,Deer Isle, ME, 04627or the Preble Street Resource Center ( https://www.preblestreet.org/donate-now/ ). Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel

434 River Road

Windham , ME 04062

