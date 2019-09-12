OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Edwin M. Rischawy was born in the Bronx, N.Y. Ed graduated from Harran High School and went on to further his education at Brooklyn Poly-Tech and N.Y. University.
He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was commissioned a second lieutenant and sent to Imphal, India. Ed was assigned to the Third Combat Cargo Squadron. As a first lieutenant, he piloted C-47s and totaled 450 hours in the China/Burma/India theater. His military decorations include The Distinguished Flying Cross with three oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal with one silver and four oak leaf clusters, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three battle stars, the Pacific Victory Medal. Ed was authorized to wear the wings of the Chinese National Air Force. He was an active member of Hump Pilots Association.
After the war he married Florence Ziegler of the Bronx, N.Y. In 1950, they both entered The Salvation Army School for Officer Training and were commissioned as lieutenants in 1951. They held various positions in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey. Their last appointment was assistant to the divisional commander for the Massachusetts division. As majors they retired in 1988.
He was predeceased by his wife, Florence, in 1992.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, of Old Orchard Beach; by his brother, Jerome, of Rhinebeck, N.Y.; by his two sons, Roger Rischawy and his wife, Lorraine, of Belleville, N.J., and Peter Rischawy and his wife, Judy, of Flemington, N.J. He is also survived by six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 10 a.m., at The Salvation Corps, 2 Sixth St., Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Major Brian Smith will officiate. Following a reception at the Corps, Burial will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Park, Salvation Army Section.
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his services.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider a contribution to
The Salvation Army
2 Sixth St.
Old Orchard Beach,
Maine, 04064
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019