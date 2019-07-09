Guest Book View Sign Obituary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Edward "Ted" T. Richards Jr., 89, formerly of South Portland, Maine, and more recently, the Veterans Home in Bristol, R.I., passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the VA Hospital in Providence on July 5, 2019. Ted was born on Nov. 4, 1929, in Cambridge, Mass., son of Edward Thayer Richards and Grace Beaumont Richards. He graduated from Moses Brown School in 1947; Brown University in 1951 and Harvard Business School in 1956. In 1953, he married Ann Cleveland in Honolulu, Hawaii, whom he'd met while serving as a Lieutenant JG on the USS Chelvalier during the



Ted spent most of his career in the jewelry business; culminating with the founding of his own jewelry company, Richards & Sargent. In 1961, he created the Inaugural Committee Medallion for President John F. Kennedy and Vice President Lyndon Johnson. His company held the licenses for the design and creation of retail jewelry for all the teams of the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL.



He was past president of the Mechanical Bank Collectors of America and a founding member of the Antique Toy Collectors of America. For 20 years he produced limited editions of cast iron toys and banks (many of which have become collectors' items) under the brand name, Utexiqual.



In 1994 Ted and Ann retired to Maine where he worked as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, as well as becoming a charter member of the Breakwater Daybreak



He is lovingly remembered by his four children: Katharine Johnson (Ken) of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Heidi Leighton (Mark) of Framingham, Mass.; Edward "Chip" Richards (Barbara Dupre) of Riverside, R.I., and Daniel Richards (Nan) of Westport, Conn., along with his eight grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.



His funeral is scheduled for Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m., in the Redwood Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Full obituary and condolences at



In lieu of flowers,



donations in his memory to the RI Veterans Home



480 Metacom Ave.



Bristol, RI 02809



would be appreciated.







