NORWALK, Conn. - Edward T. McManus Jr., "TJ", died unexpectedly on May 27, 2019, at his home in Norwalk, Conn. TJ was the beloved son of Barbara and the late Tim McManus of Cumberland Foreside, Maine, and brother of Chris Anne Woods of Portland, Maine.
TJ was born in Greenwich, Conn., on Jan. 19, 1966. He lived in Rowayton, Conn., until 1978, at which time the family moved to Darien. It was here that he started his athletic career, the first momentous event being when Mather Junior High beat Middlesex in football for the first time in years. He continued to play football and run track at Darien High School and was named a Connecticut State All Star. He graduated from Union College in 1989. After graduation, he went to work in the financial industry. In recent years, he was a self-employed entrepreneur in the LED lighting business. He was a long time member of the Country Club of Darien.
He was a friend to all - young and old. Family and friends were his life. In January, he and about 11 high school friends from across the country got together in Florida for a reunion. From what's been heard, a good time was had by all.
In addition to his mother and sister, he leaves behind his nephew, Tim of Portland; and his niece, Maddie of Boulder, Colo.; his aunt, Kathleen (George) Lewis of Franconia, N.H. and uncle, John (Beth) Fitzgerald of Cumberland Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Martyrs Church on Rt. 88 in Falmouth, Maine, on Saturday June 8 at 11 a.m.
You may offer your condolences at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com
Arrangements under the care of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland ME 04103
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edward "Tim" 54 and Barbara Fitzgerald McManus Scholarship, University of Maine Foundation,
Two Alumni Place
Orono, ME 04469-5792 or
Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute
One Canal Plaza, Suite 501
Portland ME 04101
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 5, 2019