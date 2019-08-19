DENMARK - Edward Paul Sabasteanski, 87, of Denmark, Maine passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Ed was the son of Antoni Sabasteanski and Josephine (Leschecy) Sabasteanski , and had 10 brothers and sisters.
Born Dec. 7, 1931 in Portland, Ed was a graduate of Portland High School Class of '50. Shortly after high school graduation, Ed joined the Navy and served as a Navy Corpsman in the Korean War in support of the evacuation at the Chosen Reservoir. After Korea, Ed moved to Florida and started working his way up at Walgreens. In 1987, he retired from Walgreens as a Manager of several Walgreen stores and then moved to Maine. He began his new life in Denmark where he spent 20 years building a log home, and enjoying his mountainside home and many gardens. Ed later lived briefly at Conway Pines Senior Living in North Conway, N.H. before recently moving to Country Village Assisted Living in Casco.
Ed was a kind, funloving, and flirtatious soul who will be sorely missed by those who knew him.
He is predeceased by siblings Anna, Stanley, Frank, Joe, John, Peter, Walter, and Helen. He is survived by siblings Eleanor and husband Carl, Nielsen, and Henry and wife Millie Sabasteanski; as well as many nephews, nieces; great nephews and nieces; and his many friends from Maine, New Hampshire and Florida.
A private graveside service will take place at the Sabasteanski family plot at the Calvary Cemetery followed by a reception at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Gorham, Maine. Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond, Maine
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Honor Flight Maine https://www.honorflightmaine.org/donations
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 19, 2019