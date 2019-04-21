Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BUXTON - Edward L McNerney Sr., 89, of Buxton, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, after a long illness. He was born in Bangor, Maine, the son of Bernice King McNerney and stepson of Lester Call. He attended local schools and later served in the U.S. Army. Edward served his country during the Korean Conflict in Combat Infantry Engineering Division. After his service to his country, he returned to Maine.Edward was first employed with Cushman's Bakery and then worked for many years for Oakhurst Dairy. He was remembered for his love of the outdoors and enjoyed feeding the birds.After retirement, he worked for a couple of years for Mackin Dairy in Portland. Edward enjoyed family trips to Sebago, the Clambake and taking day trips on his motorcycle with his wife, Kathleen. He is predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Burgess.He is survived by his wife of over 68 years of marriage, Kathleen McNerney, of Buxton; three sons, Edward L. McNerney Jr. of Portland and wife, Laurie, Ken McNerney of New Gloucester and Larry McNerney of Hollis and wife, Mary; a daughter, Terri Ann Ricker of New Mexico; seven grandchildren, Nicolas, Nicole, Brianna, Joseph, Hope, Sean and Kayla, and four great-grandchildren, Hailee, Aubree, Eric and Marissa. Private family services will be held by the family. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Road, are entrusted with his arrangements. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider:Maine Audubon20 Gilsland Farm RoadFalmouth, Maine 04105or, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6Waltham, MA 02451







