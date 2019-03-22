SCARBOROUGH - We lost our very special dad, friend and husband of 69 years on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Edward H. "Robbie" Robinson, M.D. passed away at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough, Maine.He was born April 23, 1924, in Antrim, N.H. to Don and Helen Robinson. After graduating from Antrim High School (1942) Robbie entered the University of New Hampshire as a member of the ASTP, then went on to pre-med at the University of Pittsburg and Medical School at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. During his second year at "Jeff" he met Jackie Lingle, a student at the Nursing School of the University of Pennsylvania, on a blind date. Both graduated in 1949 and they were married Dec. 10, 1949. Together they had three sons and a daughter.Robbie entered the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and was promptly transferred to the Marine Corp at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Following his discharge, the family spent the next two years in General Practice in Randolph, Vt. He subsequently moved to Greenville, Pa. where he practiced General Medicine for 26 years. At age 52, changing direction, Robbie entered Maine Medical Center for a 4-year residency in psychiatry. Passing the Maine Boards in Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine, he continued to practice until his retirement in 1993.For 69 years, Robbie and Jackie lived life to the fullest, traveling, snow skiing, and water skiing into their 80's. There was never a dull moment.Robbie is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie; sons John (Chris), Peter (Kara), Michael (Winter) and daughter Carrie; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.The Robinson family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough, especially those in A Unit for their attentive and loving care.A celebration of Robbie's life will be held Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Portland.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Robbie's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.In lieu of flowers,memorials may be made in Robbie's name to:Maine Veteran's Home Activity Fund290 US-1Scarborough, ME 04074-8370
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 22, 2019