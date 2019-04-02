Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WINDHAM - Edward Franklin Stubbs, 85, of Windham, passed away on March 29, 2019. The son of the late James and Elizabeth Edna (White) Stubbs, he was the oldest of four children, the late Anne Coombs, and Linwood Stubbs both of Windham and Claire Bean of Limerick, as well as extended sisters and brothers. He was born in Portland on July 24, 1933, and spent most of his life there where he also attended school. As a youth he worked on a farm as a state child, and later he sold the Boston papers in Portland. He was employed by general construction for years plowing out the airport among other jobs. He transported fish into cold storage.In 1951, he married the late Deloris Brown, and they had three children; the late Linwood Stubbs, Wanda Moors of Poland and her husband, Richard, and Dorise Emery of West Paris and her husband, John. He served in the Army from 1952-1957, stationed in Germany. In 1977, he married Hattie Webber who had four children; Samuel Webber, Bernice Stanley of Somerville and husband, David, Eileen Schoenherr of Raymond and husband, David, of Raymond, and Sharon Riley of Gorham.In 1978, due to an injured knee Ed retired from the post office, where he had been a letter carrier for many years with many routes. Later he spent 12 years in Florida. During which time he worked for Sam's Wholesale Club. He was voted to go to Sam's annual meeting in Bentenville, Ark. While in Florida, he took scuba diving lessons, other hobbies included dancing, boating and gardening. He moved to Windham in 1998 to spend the rest of his years there. He attended South Windham Community Church for many years where he enjoyed running a food pantry with his wife, Hattie. He was a people person. He liked working around home with his tractor, and quietly helping others. He enjoyed all of his 15 grandchildren and 20-plus great-grandchildren, he also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 1-2 p.m., at the South Windham Community Church, 31 Main St., (Route 202). A service will follow at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee. A private graveside service will take place at a later date at Hillside Cemetery in Gorham.Please visit







Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham , ME 04062
(207) 892-6342

