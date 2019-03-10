Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Charles Phillips. View Sign

WESTBROOK - Edward Charles Phillips, 77, passed away on March 2, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, with his family by his side. Eddie was born on Dec. 31, 1941, a son of Paul and Ruth (Cobb) Phillips.Eddie grew up in Westbrook and was a graduate of Westbrook High School in the class of 1960. Following high school, he received his degree in carpentry from SMVTI (now known as SMCC). Eddie had begun a career in carpentry when he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War and proudly served for two years. He received basic training at Ft. Dix (New Jersey) and completed training as a cannoneer at the Army Artillery and Missile Center at Ft. Sill (Oklahoma).On August 27, 1966, Eddie married Thursa McCaleb and together they raised their daughter, Sharon. Eddie continued with carpentry building houses when he returned from Vietnam. He became involved in the harness horse racing industry through his father-in-law, Roland "Poly" McCaleb, a notable horse trainer in his time, with the first horse he owned "Noble Sal". As a family, they traveled the Maine fair circuit and would travel to New Hampshire and Massachusetts to race horses. His involvement with race horse ownership would lead him to become a trainer himself, running his stable out of the Cumberland Fairgrounds. Eddie would name two of his horses after his daughter "Sharwin Only" and Miss Shar Ann. His most notable race horse was "Escape By Day" (aka Big Red) who raced during the mid-1980s early 1990s at Lewiston Raceway and Scarborough Downs. Eddie for many years was a member of the Maine Harness Horsemen's Association.He was proud to have had passed on his love for the horse racing industry to his daughter Sharon as she would spend her free time at the barn with him tending to the horses. When she was old enough to sit behind the jog cart, he allowed her to do the daily jogging and training of his horses. He and his wife enjoyed visiting their daughter in New York when she attended the State University of New York Morrisville for the Equine Racing Management Program. Eddie also enjoyed many spring trips to Pinehurst Harness Track (North Carolina) visiting his nephew, Roland "Polie" Mallar. He also enjoyed trips to Foxwoods Resort Casino and trips to Virginia Beach.Eddie is survived by his loving wife, Thursa Phillips of Westbrook; his daughter, Sharon Phillips of Portland; his sister, Carolyn Leavitt of Gray; his sisters-in-law, Kathy Phillips of Windham, Helen Gooch of Machias, Jane (Richard) Jordan of New Britain, Conn., Eleanor Grant of Hampden, Martha (Charles) Dean of Hampden and Renee (Robert) Julian of Virginia Beach, Va.; as well as many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ruth; brother, Paul Phillips; his brothers-in-law, Keith Leavitt, Jerrold Gooch, Winfield Grant and Clifton McCaleb; and nephew David Phillips.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092, where a period of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of service.To express condolences or participate in Eddie's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eddie's name may be made to:Harness Horse Youth Foundation,16575 Carey Rd.,Westfield, IN 46074 OR51 US Route 1, Suite M,Scarborough, ME 04074. Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019

