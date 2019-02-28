Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Bruce Johnson. View Sign

WINDHAM - Edward Bruce Johnson, 68, of Windham passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Portland. The son of Herbert and Geneva (Tibbetts) Johnson, he was born in Portland on Aug. 14, 1950. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School. He enjoyed sports and always followed his Alma Mater's sports teams. He was also a big fan of the Boston Celtics. After graduation from high school he earned his bachelor of science in accounting from Thomas College. He enjoyed electronics and built radio sets. He also enjoyed music especially listening to it on his reel to reel player. Ed's father had been a firefighter, and this inspired a lifetime interest in firefighting. Ed was a certified public accountant, and worked for various companies. He eventually started doing bookkeeping and taxes on his own. He also worked at worked at Walmart for 20 years, the last few as a well-known greeter. Ed is survived by his sons, Christopher Johnson of Cape Elizabeth, and Nathaniel Johnson and his wife, Jami, of Naples; his daughter, Julie Phillips and her husband, Wes, of Auburn; his grandchildren, Alexander and Henry Johnson, and Haven and Maddox Phillips; his sister, Diana Johnson of Freeport; his brother, Thomas Johnson of Kennebunk; his nieces, Renee Johnson, and Tessa Johnson; and his nephew, Ben Johnson. Everyone who's life was touched by Ed, is invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 1-2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road. Interment will be at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland at a later date.Please visit







WINDHAM - Edward Bruce Johnson, 68, of Windham passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Portland. The son of Herbert and Geneva (Tibbetts) Johnson, he was born in Portland on Aug. 14, 1950. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School. He enjoyed sports and always followed his Alma Mater's sports teams. He was also a big fan of the Boston Celtics. After graduation from high school he earned his bachelor of science in accounting from Thomas College. He enjoyed electronics and built radio sets. He also enjoyed music especially listening to it on his reel to reel player. Ed's father had been a firefighter, and this inspired a lifetime interest in firefighting. Ed was a certified public accountant, and worked for various companies. He eventually started doing bookkeeping and taxes on his own. He also worked at worked at Walmart for 20 years, the last few as a well-known greeter. Ed is survived by his sons, Christopher Johnson of Cape Elizabeth, and Nathaniel Johnson and his wife, Jami, of Naples; his daughter, Julie Phillips and her husband, Wes, of Auburn; his grandchildren, Alexander and Henry Johnson, and Haven and Maddox Phillips; his sister, Diana Johnson of Freeport; his brother, Thomas Johnson of Kennebunk; his nieces, Renee Johnson, and Tessa Johnson; and his nephew, Ben Johnson. Everyone who's life was touched by Ed, is invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 1-2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road. Interment will be at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland at a later date.Please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com to view Ed's tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.In lieu of flowers,donations may be madein Ed's memory to:The Shriner'sHospital of BostonAttention Donor Relations51 Blossom St.Boston, MA 02114 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com