WINDHAM - Edward Bruce Johnson, 68, of Windham passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Portland. The son of Herbert and Geneva (Tibbetts) Johnson, he was born in Portland on Aug. 14, 1950. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School. He enjoyed sports and always followed his Alma Mater's sports teams. He was also a big fan of the Boston Celtics. After graduation from high school he earned his bachelor of science in accounting from Thomas College. He enjoyed electronics and built radio sets. He also enjoyed music especially listening to it on his reel to reel player. Ed's father had been a firefighter, and this inspired a lifetime interest in firefighting. Ed was a certified public accountant, and worked for various companies. He eventually started doing bookkeeping and taxes on his own. He also worked at worked at Walmart for 20 years, the last few as a well-known greeter. Ed is survived by his sons, Christopher Johnson of Cape Elizabeth, and Nathaniel Johnson and his wife, Jami, of Naples; his daughter, Julie Phillips and her husband, Wes, of Auburn; his grandchildren, Alexander and Henry Johnson, and Haven and Maddox Phillips; his sister, Diana Johnson of Freeport; his brother, Thomas Johnson of Kennebunk; his nieces, Renee Johnson, and Tessa Johnson; and his nephew, Ben Johnson. Everyone who's life was touched by Ed, is invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 1-2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road. Interment will be at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland at a later date.Please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com to view Ed's tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.In lieu of flowers,donations may be madein Ed's memory to:The Shriner'sHospital of BostonAttention Donor Relations51 Blossom St.Boston, MA 02114
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019