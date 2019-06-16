SPRINGVALE - Please join with us in celebrating the life of our late husband, father and friend, Edward Batal on June 20 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sanford Country Club on Route 4 in Sanford. We are gathering in the old clubhouse that Ed so dearly loved on the occasion of his birthday. We will enjoy some food and refreshments while sharing memories of a man who touched the lives of so many during more that fifty years of professional, civic and volunteer service to the citizens of Sanford-Springvale and beyond. Stories will be exchanged and laughs shared about a young man who made his way from the Bay State's North Shore to very much become a "Mainer" in his outlook on life and the precious thing we call liberty. We want to thank all of you in advance for joining us and most importantly, for your friendship with Ed and our family over the years.This celebratory event follows an earlier, private ceremony of committal and rendering of military honors of this U.S. Air Force veteran at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale. We want to thank all of you who provided gifts to the Sanford Kiwanis Club in his memory since his passing on March 24, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the 80 Elm Street Portland, ME 04101 or the St. Andre's Health Care Facility Residents Activities Fund 407 Pool Street Biddeford, ME 04005
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 16, 2019