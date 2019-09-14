|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edrina E. Blow.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
SACO - Edrina E. Blow, 89, of Saco, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Scarborough.
She was born in Saco on Dec. 7, 1929, the daughter of James and Aurelia Berry. She was educated at Thornton Academy.
On March 13, 1948, she married her husband of 71 years, Frederic C. Blow, who survives her. They raised eight children who also survive her: Patricia Smith and her husband, Edward, Sandra Bergeron and her husband, Roger, Susan Scully, Frederic C. Blow Jr. and his husband, Dwight Lewis, Arlene Roy, Mary Thurlow and Bruce Haskell, Donna Letendre and her husband, Donald, and Ruth Brown.
She is survived by two sisters, Leona Couture and Doris Clappison, and one brother-in-law, Paul Blow. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Kathryn Smith, Dennis Gaines and his wife, Jaime, Andrew Gaines, Sam Scully and his wife, Meghan, Mary Margaret Scully, Jason Roy and his wife, Amanda, Michael Roy and Elisha Bolotte, Jennifer Lazarz and her husband, Chris, Megan Letendre and Ryan Mucherino, and Jillian Lachance and her husband, Chris; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Amaya, Cedar and Hannah, also survive. She has many other special nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends that brought her much happiness.
She was predeceased by three sons-in-law, Marc Fournier, Harry Brown and Gregory Scully, and several brothers and sisters.
Edrina was employed by Components/Corning for 20 years, retiring in 1986.
Her family was her life, she loved the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family has many special memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever.
Her favorite pastime was traveling, her trips were all over the world from Hawaii to London. She was also a seasonal subscriber to the Maine State Music Theater in Brunswick, Maine.
Mrs. Blow was a member of the United Baptist Church in Saco.
Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private at a later date in Laurel Hill Cemetery. To view Edrina's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers,
the family requests donations to the
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,
or to another .
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 14, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|