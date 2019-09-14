Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edrina E. Blow. View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Obituary

SACO - Edrina E. Blow, 89, of Saco, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Scarborough.



She was born in Saco on Dec. 7, 1929, the daughter of James and Aurelia Berry. She was educated at Thornton Academy.



On March 13, 1948, she married her husband of 71 years, Frederic C. Blow, who survives her. They raised eight children who also survive her: Patricia



She is survived by two sisters, Leona Couture and Doris Clappison, and one brother-in-law, Paul Blow. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Kathryn Smith, Dennis Gaines and his wife, Jaime, Andrew Gaines, Sam Scully and his wife, Meghan, Mary Margaret Scully, Jason Roy and his wife, Amanda, Michael Roy and Elisha Bolotte, Jennifer Lazarz and her husband, Chris, Megan Letendre and Ryan Mucherino, and Jillian Lachance and her husband, Chris; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Amaya, Cedar and Hannah, also survive. She has many other special nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends that brought her much happiness.



She was predeceased by three sons-in-law, Marc Fournier, Harry Brown and Gregory Scully, and several brothers and sisters.



Edrina was employed by Components/Corning for 20 years, retiring in 1986.



Her family was her life, she loved the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family has many special memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever.



Her favorite pastime was traveling, her trips were all over the world from Hawaii to London. She was also a seasonal subscriber to the Maine State Music Theater in Brunswick, Maine.



Mrs. Blow was a member of the United Baptist Church in Saco.



Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private at a later date in Laurel Hill Cemetery. To view Edrina's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



the family requests donations to the



Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,



or to another .







