WESTBROOK - Edna Marcoux Pennell, 103, passed away at Cedar's in Portland, on May 5, 2019. She was born Nov. 23, 1915, in Westbrook, the daughter of Peter D. and Alma P. Marcoux. She attended St. Hyacinth's elementary school and Westbrook High School. She then began working in the quality control lab at the S.D. Warren Paper Co. While there she met and married widower Lawrence Pennell. They moved to Muskegon, Mich., where Lawrence head been transferred as a supervisor to help run the newly purchased paper mill there. They enjoyed the friendly neighborhood of Knollwood Court while living there. When Lawrence retired, they moved back to Maine and settled in Ledgewood in Portland. When Lawrence passed away in 1992, Edna invited her sister, Dot, to move in with her, and the two were together until Dot passed away. Edna lived quietly as she had macular degeneration and she could no longer continue making crafts which she had always enjoyed. The neighbors were helpful especially, Jeff and Kim Savage.Edna had two nephews, David Racine of Indian Harbor Beach, Fla., and Philip Racine of Spartanburg, S.C.; and several great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by stepdaughter, Marilyn Johnson and husband, Bill, of Hiram; and grandchildren, Lucinda Nugent of Hiram, William Johnson Jr. of Hiram, Johanna Corman of Portland and Tom Johnson of Brownfield; and ten great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank the folks from Cedars and Hospice who provided such excellent care.There will be a graveside service 2 p.m., on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Hyacinth's Cemetery, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook.Arrangements by the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St.In lieu of flowers, kindly send donationsin Edna's memory to:St. Anthony ofPadua ParishPO Box 69Westbrook, ME 04098 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019

