Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Hawkes Whitney. View Sign Obituary

GRAY - Edna Hawkes Whitney, 97, went to be with her beloved husband of 63 years, Orin, on May 16, 2019. A longtime resident of Gray, Maine, she was born in Portland on Nov. 1, 1921, to Waldo E. Hawkes and Hattie Reed.







Mrs. Whitney graduated from Falmouth High School in 1940, and she married the love of her life in January of 1941, together they moved to Gray where they had a farming business and raised three children.







Edna was a lifetime member of The Gray Grange, Rebecca Lodge, and a member of The First Universalist Church of Yarmouth, Maine. She was a devoted community member, working with numerous organizations - church fairs, suppers, The Yarmouth Clam Festival, and Old Home Day. In the Rebecca's she held the office of Noble Grand and the esteemed office of Marshall to the President of the Rebecca Assembly of Maine, and after retirement, she traveled to visit other lodges throughout the state of Maine with her Rebecca sisters.







She was a caring wife and loving mother who worked on the farm alongside her husband, Orin, putting in long hours. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting names, and having yard sales. She and Orin traveled to Europe and cruised the great rivers of the U.S. They were also avid square dancers, which opened up more travel and being in the Guinness Book of World Records for participating in the largest number of square dancers in one place. Edna was an entrepreneur, starting a business in the '50s making and selling chicken pies out of her kitchen is South Gray.







She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to them she was fondly known as Nana. She will be missed.







She was predeceased by her husband, Orin; brothers: Lenville, Clinton, Bradford, Henry, Bryon, James and Norman Hawkes; sisters: Ina Harmon, Nancy Gayton, Ethel Knowles, and Aubine Quirion; and a great-granddaughter Cassondra Sullivan.







She is survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Megquire; sons, Donald Whitney and wife, Beverly, of Gray, Maine, Fred Whitney of Gray, Maine; and a daughter, Aubine Dingwell of Orlando, Fla.; grandsons, Dean Whitney, Darin Whitney and wife, Sonja; granddaughters, Leighann Sullivan and significant other, Tim O'Wril, Christine Cronin and fiancée, Fred Leissa, Tammy Brown and husband, Frank, Marjorie Heald and husband Kris; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.







A service will be scheduled later this summer.







Thank you to Vitas Health Care of Central Florida, Sutton Homes and their caring staff, and Dr Puri.







Memorial donation may be made to the







Gray Historical Society







P.O. Box 544







Gray, Maine 04039 or







The First Universalist Church of Yarmouth







97 Maine Street







Yarmouth, Maine 04096







GRAY - Edna Hawkes Whitney, 97, went to be with her beloved husband of 63 years, Orin, on May 16, 2019. A longtime resident of Gray, Maine, she was born in Portland on Nov. 1, 1921, to Waldo E. Hawkes and Hattie Reed.Mrs. Whitney graduated from Falmouth High School in 1940, and she married the love of her life in January of 1941, together they moved to Gray where they had a farming business and raised three children.Edna was a lifetime member of The Gray Grange, Rebecca Lodge, and a member of The First Universalist Church of Yarmouth, Maine. She was a devoted community member, working with numerous organizations - church fairs, suppers, The Yarmouth Clam Festival, and Old Home Day. In the Rebecca's she held the office of Noble Grand and the esteemed office of Marshall to the President of the Rebecca Assembly of Maine, and after retirement, she traveled to visit other lodges throughout the state of Maine with her Rebecca sisters.She was a caring wife and loving mother who worked on the farm alongside her husband, Orin, putting in long hours. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting names, and having yard sales. She and Orin traveled to Europe and cruised the great rivers of the U.S. They were also avid square dancers, which opened up more travel and being in the Guinness Book of World Records for participating in the largest number of square dancers in one place. Edna was an entrepreneur, starting a business in the '50s making and selling chicken pies out of her kitchen is South Gray.She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to them she was fondly known as Nana. She will be missed.She was predeceased by her husband, Orin; brothers: Lenville, Clinton, Bradford, Henry, Bryon, James and Norman Hawkes; sisters: Ina Harmon, Nancy Gayton, Ethel Knowles, and Aubine Quirion; and a great-granddaughter Cassondra Sullivan.She is survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Megquire; sons, Donald Whitney and wife, Beverly, of Gray, Maine, Fred Whitney of Gray, Maine; and a daughter, Aubine Dingwell of Orlando, Fla.; grandsons, Dean Whitney, Darin Whitney and wife, Sonja; granddaughters, Leighann Sullivan and significant other, Tim O'Wril, Christine Cronin and fiancée, Fred Leissa, Tammy Brown and husband, Frank, Marjorie Heald and husband Kris; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A service will be scheduled later this summer.Thank you to Vitas Health Care of Central Florida, Sutton Homes and their caring staff, and Dr Puri.Memorial donation may be made to theGray Historical SocietyP.O. Box 544Gray, Maine 04039 orThe First Universalist Church of Yarmouth97 Maine StreetYarmouth, Maine 04096 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com