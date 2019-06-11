GRAY - Edith Crawford, 68, died June 6, 2019. Born Dec. 8, 1950, in Lebanon, Tenn., the daughter of Howard and Edith Flatt Crawford.
Predeceased by daughter, Tammy Lowe; great-grandson, Cameron Petersen. Survived by daughter, Teresa Petersen; sons, PJ, Bill and wife, Carmelita; Tammy's life companion, Richard Lowe; grandchildren, Crystal, Marissa, RJ, David, Elizabeth, Lexi, Hayden; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Wyatt and Owen, as well as Noel and Children.
Edie moved to Maine in 1968 at which time she met and married lifelong love, Pete Petersen. She was a fixture at Cook's Hardware for 30 years working with longtime friend, Ron Crosby.
She was well loved and respected by the community and all who knew her.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, at Wilson Funeral Home, from 3-5 p.m., immediately followed by memorial service. Pastor Vail will officiate.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 11, 2019