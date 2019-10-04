Edith C. Garrigan

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Obituary

BUXTON - Edith C. Garrigan, 71, of Buxton, passed away at her home on Oct. 2, 2019.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

A memorial service to celebrate Edith's life will be held on Monday evening, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Burial will be at a later date at South Buxton Cemetery.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019
