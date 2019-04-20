Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earle Winfield "Windy" Noyes Jr.. View Sign

PORTLAND - Earle Winfield "Windy" Noyes, Jr., 92. passed away on the morning of April 16, 2019, at his home in Portland. He was born in Portland on May 16, 1926, one of six children of Earle W. and Helen (Sabine) Noyes.



Earle, affectionately known as "Pucka" by his three grandchildren and "Windy" by his friends, was most appreciated for his lively sense of humor and optimistic outlook. He enjoyed nothing more than holding court at family functions. He was a enthusiastic storyteller and appreciated the time spent with family and friends above all other things in life.



Earle was proud to have served his country in the Navy as a Seabee for four years, from 1942 to 1946, during



On Oct. 21, 1950 Earle married Shirley E. Adams, which ignited a life's worth of travel: to Europe, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. Throughout his youth and adulthood, Earle cultivated a love for the outdoors, spending his summers sailing the Maine coast on his Catalina 30 sailboat and his winters skiing in the mountains. For many years, Earle and Shirley enjoyed spending winters in Florida with their community of friends. His love for the outdoors was passed along to his daughter and son-in-law and, eventually, to his grandchildren.



Well-known throughout the moving industry in the tri-state area, Earle always focused on his customers and was dedicated to his work. He continued to work part-time into his 80s because he enjoyed the people and conversations during his days on the job.



His later years were spent living at his condo in Cumberland and then at Deering Pavilion, where he made innumerable friends as he approached his youthful age of 92. He was known there for his optimism, his friendliness, and his humorous demeanor that he never let slip, even in the wake of losing his daughter and wife.



Up until his last days, Earle remained sharp as a tack, and a man of his word. In the past year, he had the joy of traveling to California to watch the marriage of his grandson, Jason.



Earle was predeceased by his wife Shirley E. Noyes; and their daughter Deborah N. Kroot, his son-in-law Brian H. Kroot; and his siblings Ruth Spaulding, John M. Noyes, Dorothy Pallotta, and Howard Noyes. Earle is survived by his three grandchildren Jason Kroot and his wife Danielle of Portland, Travis Kroot of Portland, and Alexis Kroot of Arlington, Va.; as well as his brother Lester Noyes, brother-in-law Donald Adams and his wife Patricia of West Hartford, Conn.



A celebration of his life will take place at First Lutheran Church in Portland on Monday, April 22, at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers,



contributions may



be made to:



First Lutheran Church



132 Auburn St.



Portland, ME 04103







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 20, 2019

