Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough 671 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough , ME 04074 (207)-883-5599 Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Earle A. Jackson Jr., 87, of Scarborough, Maine, died Aug. 6, 2019. He was born in Portland, Maine, on Aug. 9, 1931, the son of Earle and Blanche (Libby) Jackson. He attended schools in Portland and Cumberland Center, graduating from Greely Institute in 1949. Earle also graduated from Portland Junior College and Bryant College of Providence, Rhode Island, as well as completing a management program at the University of Southern Maine. He has lived in Scarborough since 1961 and summered at Panther Pond in Raymond for many years.



Earle was active in sports in his youth and was on the first Greely team to win the Triple C Baseball Championship. He also played baseball at Portland Junior College and the U.S. Marine Corp during the



After working thirty years with the Internal Revenue Service in Maine and other states as a Revenue Agent, Group Manager, and Large Case Manager, he retired from the IRS in 1986 and became a partner in Earle Jackson Associates of South Portland, Maine, a tax and accounting partnership. Earle was a public accountant and enrolled agent and represented many clients in their dealings with the IRS during his public accounting years. He has been a member of the Maine Society of Public Accountants before retiring from tax and accounting work in 1997. In retirement he enjoyed remodeling and repairing his home. He was also a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.



Shortly after retirement, on Mother's Day 1997, Earle's wife Virginia tragically lost her life. Earle was very proud of his wife and the Virginia Jackson Scholarship Fund set up in his wife's name at Scarborough High School given to a graduating senior writing an essay about their mother and how their mother had helped them in a time of need. This in memory of Ginny's loving and caring ways.



Earle and his family summered for 42 years at their camp in Raymond at Panther Pond. His interests included all sports whether on television or in attending the games, home maintenance, volunteering, and keeping up with the family that includes his son, Robert E. Jackson of Scarborough; a daughter, Beverly R. Linnell and her husband, Stephen, of Bangor; a daughter, Carol L. Schmerbeck and her husband, Robert, of Fairless Hills, Pa.; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Earle had great love of German Shepherd dogs and had several during his lifetime with Sadie being his last one.



A private committal service will be held at a later time.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at



Contributions may



be made to



the Maine Veterans' Home



290 US Route 1



Scarborough, ME 04074



in lieu of flowers.







SCARBOROUGH - Earle A. Jackson Jr., 87, of Scarborough, Maine, died Aug. 6, 2019. He was born in Portland, Maine, on Aug. 9, 1931, the son of Earle and Blanche (Libby) Jackson. He attended schools in Portland and Cumberland Center, graduating from Greely Institute in 1949. Earle also graduated from Portland Junior College and Bryant College of Providence, Rhode Island, as well as completing a management program at the University of Southern Maine. He has lived in Scarborough since 1961 and summered at Panther Pond in Raymond for many years.Earle was active in sports in his youth and was on the first Greely team to win the Triple C Baseball Championship. He also played baseball at Portland Junior College and the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War , as well as several semi pro teams in Maine over the years. He was on the 1950 Portland Twilight League Championship team and later coached Babe Ruth League teams.After working thirty years with the Internal Revenue Service in Maine and other states as a Revenue Agent, Group Manager, and Large Case Manager, he retired from the IRS in 1986 and became a partner in Earle Jackson Associates of South Portland, Maine, a tax and accounting partnership. Earle was a public accountant and enrolled agent and represented many clients in their dealings with the IRS during his public accounting years. He has been a member of the Maine Society of Public Accountants before retiring from tax and accounting work in 1997. In retirement he enjoyed remodeling and repairing his home. He was also a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.Shortly after retirement, on Mother's Day 1997, Earle's wife Virginia tragically lost her life. Earle was very proud of his wife and the Virginia Jackson Scholarship Fund set up in his wife's name at Scarborough High School given to a graduating senior writing an essay about their mother and how their mother had helped them in a time of need. This in memory of Ginny's loving and caring ways.Earle and his family summered for 42 years at their camp in Raymond at Panther Pond. His interests included all sports whether on television or in attending the games, home maintenance, volunteering, and keeping up with the family that includes his son, Robert E. Jackson of Scarborough; a daughter, Beverly R. Linnell and her husband, Stephen, of Bangor; a daughter, Carol L. Schmerbeck and her husband, Robert, of Fairless Hills, Pa.; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Earle had great love of German Shepherd dogs and had several during his lifetime with Sadie being his last one.A private committal service will be held at a later time.Arrangements have been entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com Contributions maybe made tothe Maine Veterans' Home290 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074in lieu of flowers. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com