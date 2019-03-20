ALFRED - Earland (Earl) Morrison, 87, passed away March 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Earl was born in New Gloucester, on Nov. 27, 1931. He was the sixth of the nine children of Elsie Hall and Webster Morrison. Earl served his country in the U.S. Air Force, primarily in Yuma, Ariz., during the Korean War. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Barker in 1959.Earl served his community in many ways. Earl was a deacon of the Alfred Parish Church for many years, served as charter president of the Massabesic Lions Club, as a captain in the Alfred Fire Department and was a founding member of the Friends of the Alfred Shaker Museum. Earl was a member of Fraternal Lodge #55, and the Order of the Eastern Star. Additionally Earl was a selectman for the town of Alfred for 20 years.Betty passed away in 2014. Earl is survived by his three sons, Paul and Ellen of Alfred, Stephen and Christine of Lisbon, N.H., and Philip and Julia of Tyringham, Mass. His grandchildren include, Rachel of Honolulu, Hawaii, Timothy of Alfred, Eliza of Manchester, N.H.; Senior Airman Mitchell stationed at Incirlik AB, Turkey, and Tate and Nicholas of Tyringham, Mass. Earl is also survived by his brother, John and his wife, Edna; and by his sister-in-law, Doris Morrison; many nieces and nephews; as well as Betty's brothers, Charles, Theodore, Robert, Richard, and their families.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Curtis Lake Christian Church, 38 Westview Drive, in Sanford, where you are cordially invited to visit with Earl's family beginning at 10 a.m., at the church.Committal prayers with military honors will be held later in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made in Earl's name to:The Alfred Shaker Museum Endowment FundPO Box 873Alfred, ME 04002
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019