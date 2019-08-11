CAPE ELIZABETH - Earl "Skip" F. Ingalls Jr. of Cape Elizabeth passed away Aug. 3, 2019 surrounded by family after a prolonged illness. Skip was born on July 19, 1950 at Osteopathic Hospital in Waterville to Elva Murray Ingalls and Earl F. Ingalls Sr. Skip's family moved several times before settling in Cape Elizabeth when Skip was nine years old. He graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1969.
Skip worked for his uncle at LP Murray & Sons until 1987 when he began working at the Portland Water District until retiring in 2014 after 28-plus years.
Skip enjoyed gardening, "puttering around the house," NASCAR, watching the Patriots, walks with his beagles and life at "The Cove."
He is predeceased by his parents; a dear cousin, David Murray; all of his aunts and uncles; and Lucy, his first beagle.
Skip is survived by his wife, Carmita McCoy; daughters, Laura Ingalls (Tom Hippe) and Emma Ingalls, stepson, Nicholas Wright; sisters, Mertice Moore (Richard) and Mary Ingalls; grandchildren, Benjamin, Sydney, Stella, and Juliet; niece, Wendy Gott (Bob Buchanan) and nephew, Christopher Crouse (Marlene); several great nieces and nephews; and his beloved beagle, Lex.
Skip wished to express his appreciation to his life-long friends, Rick Ahlsen and John Ready Jr., nephew, Christopher Crouse, cousins, Darren and Pam McLellan, and his stepson, Nicholas Wright, for all of their love and support throughout the years.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial at 1:15 p.m. at Seaside Cemetery, Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth after the service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to:
The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
217 Landing Road
Westbrook, ME 04092
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019