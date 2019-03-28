|
OLD ORCHARD BEACH - E. Patricia McElaney, 81, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, passed away at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on March 20, 2019. She was born in New York City on June 23, 1937, the daughter of Herbert May and Nellie (Brown) May, and stepdaughter of Michael Barry. In 1955, Patricia graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in New York City, along with her closest, oldest friend, Joan Crimmins, who passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Patricia received her undergraduate degree in chemistry from Fordham University, New York, N.Y., in 1964, and she earned her Master of Arts degree from Fairfield University, Connecticut, in 1968. In her early career, she was a forensic chemist for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, in Washington, D.C. She taught chemistry and AP chemistry at Bunnell High School, in Stratford, Conn., from 1970-1999. In 2004, she was predeceased by the great love of her life, her husband, former physicist with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and professor emeritus in physics at Fairfield University, Dr. James H. McElaney.
They enjoyed many years together building a home in West Reading, Conn., and raising their beloved mini poodles. Patricia wrote numerous articles for the Poodle Club of America, and she leaves behind, among her closest friends, Kaz Hosaka and Roxanne Wolf, of Greenwood, Del., breeders of her last beloved dog, Clover. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, lifelong friends, and many new friends in her Maine home of five years, Cider Hill in Old Orchard Beach.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Needham, Mass., with burial following at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 La Grange St., West Roxbury, Mass., where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, James. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, is entrusted with her arrangements.
Donations may be made in Pat's honor to:
The Old Orchard Beach Community Animal Watch
16 E. Emerson
Cummings Blvd.
Old Orchard Beach,
Maine 04064
