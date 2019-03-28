Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Patricia McElaney. View Sign

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - E. Patricia McElaney, 81, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, passed away at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on March 20, 2019. She was born in New York City on June 23, 1937, the daughter of Herbert May and Nellie (Brown) May, and stepdaughter of Michael Barry. In 1955, Patricia graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in New York City, along with her closest, oldest friend, Joan Crimmins, who passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Patricia received her undergraduate degree in chemistry from Fordham University, New York, N.Y., in 1964, and she earned her Master of Arts degree from Fairfield University, Connecticut, in 1968. In her early career, she was a forensic chemist for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, in Washington, D.C. She taught chemistry and AP chemistry at Bunnell High School, in Stratford, Conn., from 1970-1999. In 2004, she was predeceased by the great love of her life, her husband, former physicist with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and professor emeritus in physics at Fairfield University, Dr. James H. McElaney.



They enjoyed many years together building a home in West Reading, Conn., and raising their beloved mini poodles. Patricia wrote numerous articles for the Poodle Club of America, and she leaves behind, among her closest friends, Kaz Hosaka and Roxanne Wolf, of Greenwood, Del., breeders of her last beloved dog, Clover. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, lifelong friends, and many new friends in her Maine home of five years, Cider Hill in Old Orchard Beach.



A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Needham, Mass., with burial following at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 La Grange St., West Roxbury, Mass., where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, James. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, is entrusted with her arrangements.



Donations may be made in Pat's honor to:



The Old Orchard Beach Community Animal Watch



16 E. Emerson



Cummings Blvd.



Old Orchard Beach,



Maine 04064







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - E. Patricia McElaney, 81, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, passed away at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on March 20, 2019. She was born in New York City on June 23, 1937, the daughter of Herbert May and Nellie (Brown) May, and stepdaughter of Michael Barry. In 1955, Patricia graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in New York City, along with her closest, oldest friend, Joan Crimmins, who passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Patricia received her undergraduate degree in chemistry from Fordham University, New York, N.Y., in 1964, and she earned her Master of Arts degree from Fairfield University, Connecticut, in 1968. In her early career, she was a forensic chemist for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, in Washington, D.C. She taught chemistry and AP chemistry at Bunnell High School, in Stratford, Conn., from 1970-1999. In 2004, she was predeceased by the great love of her life, her husband, former physicist with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and professor emeritus in physics at Fairfield University, Dr. James H. McElaney.They enjoyed many years together building a home in West Reading, Conn., and raising their beloved mini poodles. Patricia wrote numerous articles for the Poodle Club of America, and she leaves behind, among her closest friends, Kaz Hosaka and Roxanne Wolf, of Greenwood, Del., breeders of her last beloved dog, Clover. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, lifelong friends, and many new friends in her Maine home of five years, Cider Hill in Old Orchard Beach.A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Needham, Mass., with burial following at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 La Grange St., West Roxbury, Mass., where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, James. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, is entrusted with her arrangements.Donations may be made in Pat's honor to:The Old Orchard Beach Community Animal Watch16 E. EmersonCummings Blvd.Old Orchard Beach,Maine 04064 Funeral Home Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc

365 Main St

Saco , ME 04072

(207) 282-0562 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com