SCARBOROUGH & Monhegan Island - E. Carson Schnell, Jr. 83, of Scarborough and Monhegan Island, passed away on June 28, 2019 surrounded by family.He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jeanie Schnell; daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Willy Agee, daughter Erin Logan and daughter Jessica Schnell. He was predeceased by daughter Anne Marie Schnell. He leaves grandchildren Annie Agee, Alice Agee, Mark Logan, Mathew Logan, Carson Boisselle; and many extended family.Carson, born in Yonkers, N.Y. served in the United States Air Force Security Services (USAFSS). He enjoyed a long, successful career with the United States National Security Agency, both beginning and ending his service posted in Japan.In 2006, he reconnected with members he had served with in the USAFSS via the Misawa Project and he cherished those renewed friendships.He was an avid handball player, runner and gardener.A celebration of Carson's life will be held on Monhegan Island on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Carson's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.Carson was much beloved for his storytelling and anyone- family, longtime friend or new friend – knows that his spirit is on his beloved Monhegan, awaiting further instructions.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:MISCA (MonheganIsland SustainableCommunity Association)P. O. Box 303Monhegan Island, ME 04852
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 7, 2019