SOUTH PORTLAND - Dwight Winston Berry, 88, of South Portland, died on March 26, 2019, at home with his loving wife, Mary, of 61 years and son, Jeffrey, by his side. Dwight was born on July 7, 1930, in Machias, the son of Ralph and Verna Mae (Dowling) Berry. He was a 1948 graduate of Machias High School.
Dwight served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 as a boilerman aboard the USS Dyess DDR-880 during the Korean War. Following his service in the Navy, he was employed by New England Telephone where he retired as a head lineman after 36 years. In 1957, he married Mary McGonigal in Lubec, and eventually they moved to South Portland where they raised their three sons. Dwight enjoyed fishing, hunting and was very proud of his family.
Dwight was predeceased by his parents, his brother Charles Berry, as well as his sister Faye Miller. He is survived by his devoted wife, Mary; his sons, Stephen (Stephanie) of Whitefield, Gregory (Sharon) of Scarborough, Jeffrey of South Portland; his two sisters, Imogene Martin, Dorothy (Harlan) Gardner; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Kyle (Tracy), Krystle (Zachary), and Nathaniel (Allison); his three great-grandchildren, Madalynn, David and Zayla; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A private graveside service will follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
ln lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
South Portland
Food Pantry
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME 04106-3802
(207) 799-4472
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019