PORTLAND - Dudley "Woody" Hawthorne Woodall, 85, of Portland, Maine, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Woodlands Senior Living Center, Farmington, Maine. He was born March 24, 1934, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of the late James Edward and Ruth Margaret Woodall. Woody was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Hawthorne Woodall of Centerville, Ohio, on Dec. 23, 1983. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Alyce Strickland Woodall, two sons and daughters-in-law; Kyle (Wendy) Woodall, of Springboro, Ohio, Joshua (Christy) O'Brien, of Noblesville, Indiana, one daughter and son-in-law; Jessica O'Brien and Scott Croteau of Phillips, Maine; four grandchildren, Erin, Brennan, Neve, and Sebastien, as well as, his sister, Janet Blair and her four children and 11 grandchildren.



Woody graduated high school from George School Prep, Newton, Pennsylvania (class of '52), awarded his bachelor's degree from Amherst College, Amherst, Mass., (class of '56). While receiving his education, Woody was a member of the Air Force ROTC. He went on to serve his country as an officer in The United States Air Force, from 1957-1960, primarily stationed in Japan. Woody completed his education by achieving a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh, Katz Graduate School of Business, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (class of '65).



As a professional, Woody's career focused on higher education. He was a member of the team that established Hampshire College, Amherst, Mass. (1968-1972). He went on to become the Chief Financial Officer of Antioch College, Yellow springs, Ohio (1975-1979). From there, he became Treasurer of Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine, (1979-1990). And finally, New England College, Henniker, N.H., made Woody Director of NEC's British campus in Arundel, West Sussex, England (1990-1994). Woody formerly noted that his greatest satisfaction as a professional administrator was helping to ensure access to a quality education for all students of all backgrounds.



Under Woody's quiet demeanor was a man with an enthusiasm for life. He traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Central America, Europe and the Middle East. He loved motorcycles, Formula One Racing, single malt scotch, ice hockey, The Patriots, a hand of cards, a fine cigar, the companionship of good dogs (all dogs are good), a hearty laugh, his second home in Nova Scotia, a fine meal. However, above all else, Woody loved being at the helm of a sailboat. As per his wishes, Woody's ashes will be spread at sea at a later date.



Woody will be remembered as a trusted friend, a loving father, and a devoted husband.



Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel of Farmington.







