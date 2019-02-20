Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Paul Card. View Sign

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Douglas Paul Card, 67 of Old Orchard Beach died peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Southern Maine Healthcare. Doug was born on June 24, 1951 in Biddeford, the son of Raymond F. Card Sr. and Mary Ellen Bennett Card. Doug graduated Kennebunk High School in 1969 and retired after 28 years from working at Hannaford Brothers.



Doug was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He cherished his time with his loved ones. Doug had a passion for sports which was evident whenever there was a Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins or Celtics game on the television. Doug was a force to contend with on his high school football team, and was a avid outdoorsman, spending much time fishing and hunting at his family's camp before diabetes robbed him of his sight. Family members and close friends knew not to interrupt Doug during his favorite show, Jeopardy! He rarely missed an episode, and could often be heard belting out most of the answers, usually the correct one too.



Doug was predeceased by his grandparents, Truman P. and Ellen F. Bennett; his parents; and his brother, Robert Allen Card.



He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Jean Card; his daughters, Heidi Card and Holly Card; grandchildren, Christian Card, Delaney Babb, Gabi Chavez and her husband, Michael; and great-grandson, Sinbad; and stepdaughter, Laura Luce and her husband, John and stepgrandchildren, Jaxon, Rihanna and Lillian. Doug is also survived by siblings: Linda Rae Pierce and her friend, Jack Pierce, Deborah McGarey and her husband, John, Clarissa Guay and her partner, Roger Berube and Corinne Van Peursem and her husband, Stephen Levitt. Doug is also survived by his loyal fur buddy and constant companion, Stewie, in addition to his best friend, Jeff Bryant.



Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St, Saco. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Cote's Funeral Home with Pastor Lamont Green officiating. Interment will be in the spring at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Doug's memory to the



Kidney Foundation



of Maine,



470 Forest Ave.



Portland, Maine 04101







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Douglas Paul Card, 67 of Old Orchard Beach died peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Southern Maine Healthcare. Doug was born on June 24, 1951 in Biddeford, the son of Raymond F. Card Sr. and Mary Ellen Bennett Card. Doug graduated Kennebunk High School in 1969 and retired after 28 years from working at Hannaford Brothers.Doug was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He cherished his time with his loved ones. Doug had a passion for sports which was evident whenever there was a Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins or Celtics game on the television. Doug was a force to contend with on his high school football team, and was a avid outdoorsman, spending much time fishing and hunting at his family's camp before diabetes robbed him of his sight. Family members and close friends knew not to interrupt Doug during his favorite show, Jeopardy! He rarely missed an episode, and could often be heard belting out most of the answers, usually the correct one too.Doug was predeceased by his grandparents, Truman P. and Ellen F. Bennett; his parents; and his brother, Robert Allen Card.He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Jean Card; his daughters, Heidi Card and Holly Card; grandchildren, Christian Card, Delaney Babb, Gabi Chavez and her husband, Michael; and great-grandson, Sinbad; and stepdaughter, Laura Luce and her husband, John and stepgrandchildren, Jaxon, Rihanna and Lillian. Doug is also survived by siblings: Linda Rae Pierce and her friend, Jack Pierce, Deborah McGarey and her husband, John, Clarissa Guay and her partner, Roger Berube and Corinne Van Peursem and her husband, Stephen Levitt. Doug is also survived by his loyal fur buddy and constant companion, Stewie, in addition to his best friend, Jeff Bryant.Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St, Saco. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Cote's Funeral Home with Pastor Lamont Green officiating. Interment will be in the spring at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Doug's memory to theKidney Foundationof Maine,470 Forest Ave.Portland, Maine 04101 Funeral Home Cote Funeral Home

87 James St

Saco , ME 04072

(207) 284-4464 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com