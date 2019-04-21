Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Young. View Sign

FREEPORT – Dorothy Young, 92, formerly of Cumberland, passed away in the loving hands of Compassus Hospice at Bella Point Freeport on April 3, 2019. Dottie was born in Portland on December 6, 1926, the daughter of Ralph D. and Laura Luce Brooks.



As a child she enjoyed many summer visits to her grandparent's farm in Mars Hill and the family camp on Sebago Lake. Dottie graduated from Deering High School in 1944. She worked for the then Union Mutual Insurance Company before marrying her high school sweetheart, Bob Young after he returned from the war. She spent the next 20 plus years raising her four children. Summers with the family were spent at Little Sebago Lake in a cottage that Bob built.



Dottie returned to working outside the home at The Foden Company in South Portland where she met several co-workers who would become lifelong friends. When the family moved from Portland to Cumberland in 1966 she spent many years working for the Cumberland School System in various capacities. She always loved and empathized with children and loved listening to what the kids had to say at Greely Junior High School.



Starting in the 1980s she and Bob loved spending the summers in a cabin in Chesuncook Village in the northern Maine woods. They loved the wilderness feel and the fact that the cabin was off the grid. There was always additional planning and consideration for the fact that there was no power or plumbing. In the summer there were dozens of folks who stayed the entire season in the village and everyone regularly got together. Access to the cabin was a very long 20 mile trip by boat. In later years she and Bob traveled to camp in a 4 wheel drive truck they named Big Foot along with Sabastian, their four legged canine companion. If an item was overlooked in packing there was no running to the store to replace it.



Dottie and Bob spent many years traveling in their motor home between Maine and Tucson, Ariz. They loved seeing the many sites along the way, especially the Grand Canyon. Several of Dottie's siblings and nieces lived or wintered in Arizona and they would gather for rousing games of Hand and Foot on many nights.



In her widowed years she found joy in the company of her fur baby Baxter. So many times she would say how happy he made her especially since he listened so intently to everything she said.



Dottie was predeceased by her husband Robert M. Young, siblings Ralph (Bud) Brooks, Frank Brooks, Mary Elizabeth (Tissie) Doughty, Robert Brooks; a daughter Lori Young Bailey; and a grandson Wes Bailey. She is survived by her children Robert (Mac) Young Jr. and his wife Holly, Wendy Young Kane and her husband Larry, Scott Young and his wife Kelley; a brother Edward (Ned) Brooks and his wife Rose Marie (Dolly); six grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service celebrating Dottie's life will be held in the summer, with time and place to be announced.



Expressions of Sympathy may be made in



her memory to:



Chesuncook Village Church



P. O. Box 368



Greenville, ME 04401 or:



Compaasus Hospice



163 US Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074







