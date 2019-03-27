Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy W. Hatch. View Sign

PORTLAND - Dorothy W. Hatch died peacefully on March 20, 2019, the first day of spring. A super full moon shone down on her that evening.Born in Franklin, N.H., on Nov. 25, 1925, she was the daughter of Dr. James B. Woodman and Ethel E. Woodman. She and her young family moved a number of times to places including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Her anchor was always Ragged Mountain Fish and Game Club in Andover, N.H., where she spent her summers and met her husband, Howard S. Hatch Jr., at age 10.She attended Dana Hall School in Wellesley, Mass., and Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. Later in life, Dorothy lived in Jupiter, Fla., and then spent her last years in Portland, Maine.She was a world traveler involving business and pleasure. She was the owner of a Color Me Beautiful consulting business. Many lucky clients of hers are still checking their colors according to her recommendations. Dorothy also enjoyed several years of selling real estate in Conway, N.H.Her hobbies included knitting, needlework, sewing, and jewelry making. She had a green thumb, tending to beautiful gardens in the many places where she lived. She was a volunteer in many organizations including Red Cross, The League of Women Voters, and the Brownies as a troop leader.Dottie's favorite job was being a loving mother to her three children, grandmother to five, and great-grandmother to four. She was always caring, compassionate, and was noted for her unflagging sense of humor.She was predeceased by her husband, Howard S. Hatch Jr.; and brothers, Dr. Everett M. Woodman, and James B. Woodman. Survivors include her children, Howard S. Hatch III and wife, Betsi Taylor, Susan H. Barton and husband, Alan, Judith H. Oberg and husband, Peter. Grandchildren include Hallory Haley, James Oberg, Sumner and Travis Hatch and Sam Barton. Her great-grandchildren are Jackson and Jayne Oberg, Sawyer and Ellis Haley. She is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.Memories of her grace, charm and sense of humor will endure in many hearts.Many thanks to the staff at The Barron Center. Their loving care is appreciated by all in the family.We love you Mom, and will miss you.A celebration of life will be held in August of 2019. Details to be announced.Please visit







