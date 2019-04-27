OLD ORCHARD - Dorothy V. Cook, 96, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Auburn, Mass. and moved to Maine when she was 15 years old. She graduated from Biddeford High School in 1942 and attended La Salle College in Auburndale, Mass.
Dorothy married her husband Donald J. Cook in 1943. They made their home between Watertown, Mass. and Old Orchard Beach and spent winters in Florida together for 22 years.
With her husband, they operated the Apple Tree Gift Shop and for 50 years their summer rentals known as Cook's on the Korner.
Her favorite place was her front porch in the summer where she watched the town come alive, welcoming family, friends and her guests to her porch to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee. She was a happy and positive person and loved by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald on March 6, 1992, and a brother Harold Bock in 1938.
She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Boeker and her husband Richard of Salem, Conn. and Karen Goodburn and her husband Timothy of Old Orchard Beach. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kurt and wife Debora, Kristian and wife Laurel, KarenLynn and Danny; five great-grandchildren, Melanie, Elliot, Brad, Sarah and Kadie.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco.
A private graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest by her husband. Dr. Burton Howe will officiate.
Those planning an expression of sympathy
are asked to consider
donations to the:
Hospice of Southern Maine
180 US Route One
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 27, 2019