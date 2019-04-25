Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eaton Funeral Home 1351 Highland Avenue Needham , MA 02492 (781)-444-0201 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eaton Funeral Home 1351 Highland Avenue Needham , MA 02492 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Church 1321 Center St. Newton , MA View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Dorothy Ruth Fitzpatrick Steffens, born in Brockton, Mass. on Oct. 19, 1927, released her spirit upward on Easter Sunday, April, 21, 2019 in her family's presence at the final buzzer of Bruins v. Toronto. A 78 year resident of Newton, Mass., she closed her earthly life in Scarborough, Maine.



The lone daughter and eldest of six born to Henry C. Fitzpatrick, a professional artist, and Ruth Davidson Fitzpatrick, a most reasonable woman, Dottie was a LADY of unwavering integrity and strength in Faith, Family, and Friendship. She was a champion in any way needed, when most needed. She exemplified righteous living in her walk, talk, and spiritual life.



Dottie attended Sacred Heart School, Newton Centre, for 12 years during which time she learned to smoke cigs, kiss all the Irish boys, and boogey to the big bands at the Totem Pole at Norumbega. She LOVED a good obituary and funeral, never declined a party invite or turned away a visitor, or a glass of pinot grigio, was a prolific reader, a most dependable patron of economy restaurants and pubs (thank you Newton Ctr. Sandwich Works, Q St. Diner, O'Hara's, the Griffin Club), unprecedented bargain shopper (had stock in Marden's and Frugal Fannie's); Beach Bum extraordinaire, animal fanatic, loving and always supportive "Grammy" and "Aunt Dottie", and Boston sports nut. She was proudly employed by the City of Newton Purchasing and Fire Prevention Depts., loved earning her own paycheck, and didn't take a pill to the day she passed. Sacred Heart, Newton and St. Bartholomew's, Cape Elizabeth were fortunate to have Dottie as their P.R. agent.



Married to Richard F. Steffens of Newton for 53 years, they raised Judith Steffens Anderson (Eric), Franklin, Mass; Elizabeth Steffens Huebener (Jim) Cape Elizabeth, Maine; and Richard Kent Steffens, Portland, Maine. To the point, she was often heard saying "You know, you don't get lessons on this stuff". Her wisdom, grace, and strength prevailed despite us all.



She was predeceased by parents Henry and Ruth; husband Richard Fitzpatrick, brothers Henry C. Jr., William D., John R., and Richard K. Survivors include brother Philip; grandchildren Lukas Huebener (Erin), Mary-Katharine Huebener (fiancé Blake), Paige Steffens; and her beloved nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law from the Fitzpatrick and Steffens clans.



Thank you to Scarborough Terrace/Rose Garden for your care and humor, our friends and family with whom she shared the love, and to God for the beautiful loan.



"…So fill to me the parting glass. Goodnight and joy be to you all."



Visiting hours at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham MA 02492, Friday April 26, 4-8 p.m., Funeral Mass Saturday, April 27, 1030 Sacred Heart Church, 1321 Centre St., Newton Centre, MA 02459. Interment to follow at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton Centre, Mass.



In lieu of flowers,



remembrances may



be made to:



The McAuley residence



c/o Mercy Healthcare



Foundation



144 State St.



Portland, ME 04101 or:







309 Waverly Oaks Rd.



Waltham, MA 02452







