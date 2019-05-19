CAPE ELIZABETH - Dorothy Rose Hanke Stone, passed away comfortably and peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, from a cancer diagnosed six days earlier. The consummate New Yorker, she was a fierce fighter to the end but welcomed this transition as a blessing.Born on May 30, 1926, to parents Ernest W. and Rose Marie Hanke of The Bronx, N.Y., she graduated from New York University receiving bachelors and masters degrees in speech pathology. Following graduation and after teaching Pre-K English to immigrant children in lower Manhattan, in 1950 she joined the U.S. Army Special Services as a civilian and went to Germany to organize and manage Special Services Officers' and Enlisted Mens' clubs. There she met Louis Stone, whom she married upon their return to New York City in 1952.She then became assistant director for Riverdale Neighborhood House and subsequently held multiple job development positions with the New York State and City governments. She retired as Assistant Deputy Commissioner at the New York City Department of Employment, where she organized a large job development and training program for non-violent, day-work-release prisoners on Rikers Island. She also served as crew manager during her son's PRO Rally car racing career, relocating to Maine in 2005 to be closer to her family.Dorothy loved New York City, arts and antiques, books, and spending time with her grandchildren and dogs, especially her favorite cockapoo, Einstein.She is survived by her son, L. Mark Stone, her daughter-in-law, Deborah Tillman-Stone, and her grandchildren, Mollie and Benjamin Stone.Her family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Comfort Keepers, Home Instead and The Landing. A celebration of life event will take place at a later date.Gifts in her memorycan be made to: Gosnell MemorialHospice House 11 Hunnewell RdScarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019