Service Information
Grace Baptist Church
476 Summit St
Portland, ME 04103
Celebration of Life
6:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
476 Summit St.
Portland , ME

Dorothy "Dot" L. (Griggs) Roberts, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Dot was born an only child to Gertrude I. (Merrill) Griggs and Alfred J. Griggs on April 22, 1938 in Portland. She was the widow of Donald B. Roberts of Lisbon Falls.



She was a graduate of Portland High School class of 1956, marrying shortly after graduation and started a family. Dot loved being a mom and wife and for many years she lovingly and happily cared for her family, then started working for the Big Apple Stores in 1980. Working in the Westbrook and Yarmouth store respectively till her retirement last November 2018. She loved her co-workers and customers with many becoming friends.



Dot belonged to Grace Baptist Church in Portland where she loved singing in the Choir. She loved the family vacations taken with her whole family twice a year in North Conway, N.H. and at Sebago Lake Maine. Dot loved to make cards for everyone she knew for their birthdays, anniversaries and most holidays. One of her hobbies was her love of painting. Most of all Dot loved her family and loved spending her time with them all as often as she could.



She was predeceased by her husband, Donald (Casey) of 38 years in 1996; and her parents, Alfred in 1964, and Gertie in 1994.



Dot is survived by her children Sheryl Wood and her husband Al Wood of Lewiston, Donna Arel and her husband Mike Arel of Poland Springs, Donald Roberts and his wife Diane Roberts of Yorkville, N.Y., Phillip Roberts and his wife Tracy Roberts of South Portland and Pamela Morrison and her partner Shawn Losier of Portland; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren who she loved dearly.



There will be a celebration of life ceremony for Dot on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 476 Summit St., Portland, with a fellowship to follow.



