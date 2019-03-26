Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Koenig. View Sign

PORTLAND - Dorothy "Dot or Dolly" Koenig, 90, died unexpectedly March 23, 2019 at home. She was born on April 10, 1928 in Portland the daughter of the late Samuel and Emma (Noel) Pelton.



Dot graduated from Portland High School, Class of 1946. After graduation she worked for the City of Portland until 1954 in the Treasurer's and Assessor's Office. She met John E. Koenig in 1951 and they were married in May 1953 and had 38 years together until John's death in May 1991.



Dot was a homemaker, loving, kind and compassionate mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved children and always took the time to make of them. Anyone who took her shopping knew she could never pass-up the bakery section and if you went for a drive, and she saw a "yard sale" sign, you had to stop so she could check it out. She enjoyed spending summers at the family camp on Crescent Lake in Raymond and napping in the hammock.



She is survived by a daughter Janet (Koenig) Henry and her husband Reney Henry, sons Paul S. Koenig and Peter H. Koenig and his wife Catherine (Pallotta) Koenig. She is also survived by five grandchildren Alexander Koenig, Allyson (Koenig) Miller and her wife Rebecca, Jonathan Koenig, and Rachelle (Henry) Poulin and her husband T. J. and Charissa (Henry) Plourde and her husband Brandon. She leaves two beautiful great-grandchildren Madelyn Marie Miller and Jack Plourde.



Visiting hours will be held 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough, on Friday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m. Private burial will be in the Raymond Hill Cemetery, Raymond, ME. To view Dorothy's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit,







PORTLAND - Dorothy "Dot or Dolly" Koenig, 90, died unexpectedly March 23, 2019 at home. She was born on April 10, 1928 in Portland the daughter of the late Samuel and Emma (Noel) Pelton.Dot graduated from Portland High School, Class of 1946. After graduation she worked for the City of Portland until 1954 in the Treasurer's and Assessor's Office. She met John E. Koenig in 1951 and they were married in May 1953 and had 38 years together until John's death in May 1991.Dot was a homemaker, loving, kind and compassionate mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved children and always took the time to make of them. Anyone who took her shopping knew she could never pass-up the bakery section and if you went for a drive, and she saw a "yard sale" sign, you had to stop so she could check it out. She enjoyed spending summers at the family camp on Crescent Lake in Raymond and napping in the hammock.She is survived by a daughter Janet (Koenig) Henry and her husband Reney Henry, sons Paul S. Koenig and Peter H. Koenig and his wife Catherine (Pallotta) Koenig. She is also survived by five grandchildren Alexander Koenig, Allyson (Koenig) Miller and her wife Rebecca, Jonathan Koenig, and Rachelle (Henry) Poulin and her husband T. J. and Charissa (Henry) Plourde and her husband Brandon. She leaves two beautiful great-grandchildren Madelyn Marie Miller and Jack Plourde.Visiting hours will be held 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough, on Friday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m. Private burial will be in the Raymond Hill Cemetery, Raymond, ME. To view Dorothy's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit, www.athutchins.com Funeral Home A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland

660 Brighton Avenue

Portland , ME 04102

207-878-3246 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com