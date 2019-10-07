PORTLAND - Dorothy F. Gill, 97, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 after a period of failing health.
Dorothy was born on June 30, 1922, the daughter of the late Edward Hector and Rose (Gosselin) Lettre. For most of her life she made Portland her home. Dorothy was an active member of her church family and recognized on several occasions for her countless hours of volunteer work with the Salvation Army in Portland.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Edward F. Gill. She is survived by a half sister and several cousins.
On Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 Father Kyle Stanton conducted a private graveside service in the Gill/Moreau family lot at St. Anne Cemetery in Berlin, NH.
The Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. were entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 7, 2019