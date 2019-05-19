FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dorothy E. (Carey) Walsh of Fort Lauderdale, Fla,, formerly of Portland and Cape Elizabeth, Maine, died Feb. 22, 2019. Dorothy was the daughter of the late William and Katharine (Malone) Carey. She was raised in Portland and grew up on Munjoy Hill. A proud graduate of Portland High School, class of 1942, Dot held both bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Maine. She married her husband Martin, a career Navy man, after World War II, and lived in several places along the east coast to include Norfolk, Va., Brunswick, Maine, Newport, R.I. and Boston. They returned to Cape Elizabeth after her husband's retirement in the early 1960s. Influenced at an early age by her uncle, James Malone, she developed a love of books and reading. This devotion led her to a career in education. In 1977, she retired as the chair of the Portland High School English Department. Beloved by her students, she imparted her love of literature and English to many, and was always proud of what her students accomplished in the years that followed graduation. Following her retirement, Dot and her husband, Martin, moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where they enjoyed time on the beach and dinners with friends, spending summers for many years with friends and family back in Maine and on Cape Cod. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Martin A. Walsh, and was a devoted mother to the late Martin A. Walsh Jr. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Katherine Dunford of Quincy, Mass.; a niece; several nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral service will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Dorothy's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. At Dorothy's request a scholarship has been established in her name at Portland High School. Donations in Dorothy's memory can be directed to: The Dorothy Walsh Memorial Scholarship Portland High School 284 Cumberland Avenue Portland, ME 04101 ATTN: Kimberly Wike
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019