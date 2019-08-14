BRUNSWICK - Dorothy E. Kirkpatrick, 94, died Thursday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Mid Coast Hospital with her family at her side.
She was born May 28, 1925, in Pownal, the daughter of Stephen W. and Marcia E. Megquier Libby.
Mrs. Kirkpatrick sang in church choirs in the Portland area for over 55 years as well as having had the privilege of singing for Dr. Cole on Radio Parish Church.
While teaching art from her home, she became an artist of some renown in local exhibitions and in Ohio. She helped organize the first Portland Sidewalk Art Festival. She worked for several years at the Harbor Shop, Portland.
Being one of 10, she was predeceased by all her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Page and her life partner, James Pratt, of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Michael J. Whitmore, Marcia E. Page Himes, James E. Page; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. A funeral service including live webcast will follow 10 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Pownal. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019