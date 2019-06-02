Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Bryant St. Peter MacDonald. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - Dorothy Bryant St. Peter MacDonald, 89, of Portland, entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born on Sept. 12, 1929, the daughter of Bertha and James Perley Bryant of New Gloucester, Maine.



Dottie spent her childhood on a farm in New Gloucester, Maine, with her 10 brothers and sisters. In 1955, she married Roy St. Peter and moved to South Portland and then to Portland, Maine. They were married for 40 years and had two sons, Wayne St. Peter and Gregory St. Peter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, and her son, Gregory.



After the death of her first husband, Roy in 1995, Dottie met Robert MacDonald and they married in 1999, and were members of St. Pius X Church in Portland, Maine. Together they shared their love of painting, music and traveling. Bob predeceased Dottie in 2016.



Dottie devoted her life to her family. What brought her great joy was caring for others. She worked from home as a seamstress, alternating and making clothes. She even made costumes for the famous Radio City Rockettes. She was also an accomplished artist, quilter, baker and gardener. If Dottie wasn't in the kitchen baking, she was in the garden tending to her flowers.



Dottie is survived by her son, Wayne St Peter (Jackie Nelson) of Portland; sister, Marilyn Bryant of Lewiston; stepchildren, Edward MacDonald of North Carolina, Bonnie Dobson of Bangor, Ruth Klingler of New Hampshire; 12 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m., at St Pius X Church, Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Barron Center, 2 South, for the compassionate care they have given Dottie over the past two years as well as the staff of Northern Light. Home Care and Hospice Care. Please visit







PORTLAND - Dorothy Bryant St. Peter MacDonald, 89, of Portland, entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born on Sept. 12, 1929, the daughter of Bertha and James Perley Bryant of New Gloucester, Maine.Dottie spent her childhood on a farm in New Gloucester, Maine, with her 10 brothers and sisters. In 1955, she married Roy St. Peter and moved to South Portland and then to Portland, Maine. They were married for 40 years and had two sons, Wayne St. Peter and Gregory St. Peter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, and her son, Gregory.After the death of her first husband, Roy in 1995, Dottie met Robert MacDonald and they married in 1999, and were members of St. Pius X Church in Portland, Maine. Together they shared their love of painting, music and traveling. Bob predeceased Dottie in 2016.Dottie devoted her life to her family. What brought her great joy was caring for others. She worked from home as a seamstress, alternating and making clothes. She even made costumes for the famous Radio City Rockettes. She was also an accomplished artist, quilter, baker and gardener. If Dottie wasn't in the kitchen baking, she was in the garden tending to her flowers.Dottie is survived by her son, Wayne St Peter (Jackie Nelson) of Portland; sister, Marilyn Bryant of Lewiston; stepchildren, Edward MacDonald of North Carolina, Bonnie Dobson of Bangor, Ruth Klingler of New Hampshire; 12 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m., at St Pius X Church, Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.The family would like to thank the staff of the Barron Center, 2 South, for the compassionate care they have given Dottie over the past two years as well as the staff of Northern Light. Home Care and Hospice Care. Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Dorothy's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com